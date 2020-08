My reality for the next bit. Tore my right Achilles in a ski crash a few days ago at Mt. Hood. Had surgery, but I am moving forward. I've been through this before and have full intention to comeback and compete through the next Olympics. Thank you to the @usskiteam medical team I have been working with, and others around the world sending me in the right direction. #BelieveInSteven

