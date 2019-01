Kdo je mladi Grk, ki je Rogerja Federerja poslal domov?

Stefanos Cicipas včasih tudi težko sprejema poraze:

Going to be uphill for Daniel Medvedev after losing the 1st set but we'd love to see him resume his nextgen rivalry with Tsitsipas at the @AustralianOpen !



(🎥Alter e)#AusOpen #Rivalries #Medvedev #Tsitsipas #Tennisfight #Tennishumour #ATP #NextGen pic.twitter.com/FJUQfUlCr8