2 earth days in a row I have been pregnant 😅 I hope this quarantine time has helped you to reflect on how we can better look after this world for us, future generations and all the flora and fauna that call earth home...and to not take it for granted. This has been the case for me. Earth day is everyday ❤️ 🌎

A post shared by Sarah Kohan (@sarahkohan) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:47am PDT