Nesrečnemu Nizozemcu kost iz medenice presadili v čeljust

4 weeks after the reconstruction of my upper and lower jaw it was time for the stitches to come out. The process of healing is going well. The transplanted bone has to grow strong and firm for the next 4 months now. Next surgery is scheduled in 2021. In a couple of weeks my pelvic crest should be healed and strong like before again. From then I can slowly start training on the bike again!

A post shared by Fabio Jakobsen (@fabiojakobsen) on Nov 2, 2020 at 10:13am PST