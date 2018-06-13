Live: 25thTour of Slovenia has begun

It’s time for the new cycling spectacle in Slovenia. First stage will visit Prekmurje Region; the start will be in Lendava, riders will do 159 kilometers before they arrive to Murska Sobota. First day will almost certainly finish with the battle of the sprinters. Start of today’s stage will be at 13:25 P.M. CET, finish is expected around 5 P.M.

13:50: Looks like we have first successful breakaway. Nik Čemažar (Slo, Slovenian National Team) &Benjamin Hill (Aus, Ljubljana Gusto Xaurum) are 43 seconds ahead of the main group.

13:47, 10km: Five cyclists managed to pull away from the peloton, but they didn’t get far ahead and were soon caught. So still no changes after 10km, but attacks are happening all the time.

What Rafal Majka said before 1st stage:

13:45, 8 km: No changes on the course. Riders are still in one big group.

13:40, 3 km: Cyclists are pressing hard on their pedals, but for now we don’t have a successful breakaway.

13:38: We see many attempts of the breakaway on the way towards Hungary, later in the day we’ll also visit Austria

13:30: The race has started. We expect first breakaway soon, but on the end – if there are no surprises – a battle of the sprinters.

13:25: It has begun! 151 cyclists went on the course of 25thedition of Tour of Slovenia. They will start with the paced ride, the “real” start of the race will start in 5 minutes.

Start - Lendava!

Main favorites for the victory are German ace Marcel Kittle, British super star Mark Cavendish, but we also expect to see Dutch Dylan Groenewegen and Australian Caleb Ewan in the front.

It will be hard for Slovenians to compete in such a strong competition, but home ground advantage and home fans can make a difference. Slovenian can easily be among the best.

Who is a favorite for the overall victory?

Thursday’s stage will be also suitable for sprinters, but not completely flat, however first real challenge comes on Friday with the finish on Celje castle. King mountains stage with finish in Kamnik will be on Saturday, Sunday is reserved for the time-trial from Trebnje to Novo mesto. After that the winner will be crowned.

Cycling fans will have a chance to see one of the best cyclists of the season in action – Primož Roglič will aim for his second overall victory on the Slovenian tour, that would make 12th victory for Slovenia on the home race.

Polish champion Rafal Majka, winner of 2017 Tour of Slovenia, and Colombian Rigoberto Uran, runner-up from 2017 Tour de France, will be most likely his biggest rivals.