Američanka po grozljivem padcu v Zagrebu: Ne krivite nikogar. #video

Just want to hop on here and thank everyone who has reached out to me and sent us love, prayers, and well wishes. At the end of the day, I am healthy. Please don’t blame anyone for this, I have seen a lot of terrible comments about certain people and in this moment the only thing that matters is our health. We have time to rest up as we get ready for Nationals next month. I have the best team around me and I want to thank @usfigureskating for being so helpful during this time! Keep radiating love and positivity✌🏻 #goldenspin2018

A post shared by Ashley Elizabeth Cain (@icegirlash) on Dec 8, 2018 at 2:40pm PST