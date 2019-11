Bottas s čustvenim sporočilom razkril osebne težave

Unfortunately I have to share you the news that the marriage between Emilia and myself has come to an end. Our ways have split because of the challenges my career and life situation bring and we think this is the best for both of us and our future lives, so we are separating as friends. I will be forever thankful for all the sacrifices she had to make for me, for her support during many years and for all the experiences that we have had together. I trust that you will respect both of us and our privacy regarding this matter. This will be all I have to say and comment regarding our divorce.

