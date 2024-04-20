Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

STA

Sobota,
20. 4. 2024,
14.05

Skok s palico Armand Duplantis

Sobota, 20. 4. 2024, 14.05

Xiamen, diamantna liga

Duplantis postavil novo rekordno znamko, staro izboljšal za centimeter

STA

Armand Duplantis | Armand Duplantis je za centimeter izboljšal svetovni rekord. | Foto Guliverimage

Armand Duplantis je za centimeter izboljšal svetovni rekord.

Foto: Guliverimage

Šved Armand Duplantis je na uvodni atletski diamantni ligi sezone v kitajskem Xiamenu v skoku s palico preskočil 6,24 metra in za centimeter izboljšal svoj svetovni rekord. Prejšnjo najboljšo znamko je s 6,23 m dosegel na finalu lanske diamantne lige v ameriškem Eugenu.

