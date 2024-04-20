Sobota, 20. 4. 2024, 14.05
27 minut
Xiamen, diamantna liga
Duplantis postavil novo rekordno znamko, staro izboljšal za centimeter
Šved Armand Duplantis je na uvodni atletski diamantni ligi sezone v kitajskem Xiamenu v skoku s palico preskočil 6,24 metra in za centimeter izboljšal svoj svetovni rekord. Prejšnjo najboljšo znamko je s 6,23 m dosegel na finalu lanske diamantne lige v ameriškem Eugenu.
WORLD RECORD— AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 20, 2024
Mondo Duplantis does it yet again 🔥
In his opening outdoor meeting of the 2024 season, the Swedish pole vaulting superstar has just broken his world record with 6.24m at the Xiamen Diamond League 🤯
Reaching for the stars 💫 pic.twitter.com/pYOm6bbyBm
