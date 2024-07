Požar v Rimu ogroža več stavb, evakuirali sedež italijanske radiotelevizije

#BREAKING #ITALY #ROME #ITALIA #ROMA #MonteMario



🔴 ITALY : HUGE FIRE IN MONTE MARIO HILL IN NORTH-WEST AREA OF ROME



Nearby buildings and also the RAI HEADQUARTERS evacuated.#Ultimahora #Wildfires #Incendio #Incendie #RAI pic.twitter.com/ZK1xa1eJho