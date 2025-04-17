Množično streljanje v študentskem kampusu

Odjeknilo naj bi več kot trideset strelov.

🚨 #BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY



Shots have rung out near the Student Union, and gunshot victims can be seen carried out by paramedics and police



Victims being transported right now



This is still developing. Pray for the victims. pic.twitter.com/Kl09u7aAgv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025

Več ljudi je bilo ranjenih in odpeljanih v bolnišnico.

Evakuacija študentov.