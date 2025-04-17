Četrtek, 17. 4. 2025, 19.07
Množično streljanje v študentskem kampusu
Iz študentskega kampusa univerze na Floridi poročajo o množičnem streljanju. Strelski napad je izvedla ena oseba, več ljudi je bilo odpeljanih v bolnišnico Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, je tiskovni predstavnik bolnišnice potrdil za CBS News. Na terenu je policija. Vse prisotne pozivajo, naj poskušajo najti zavetje, naj se držijo stran od vseh oken in vrat ter čakajo na navodila zaposlenih. Več podrobnosti za zdaj ni znanih.
Odjeknilo naj bi več kot trideset strelov.
🚨 #BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025
Shots have rung out near the Student Union, and gunshot victims can be seen carried out by paramedics and police
Victims being transported right now
This is still developing. Pray for the victims. pic.twitter.com/Kl09u7aAgv
Več ljudi je bilo ranjenih in odpeljanih v bolnišnico.
Evakuacija študentov.
Florida State students being moved from an area near the union with their hands above their head. No student should ever have to experience this pic.twitter.com/tkNAAVdhyL— Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) April 17, 2025