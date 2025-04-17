Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

Nazaj na Siol.net

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE

Pregled dneva

TV spored

Vreme

Vreme
Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?
Novice
Sportal
Trendi
Avtomoto
Mnenja
Spotkast
S.nepremičnine
VideoS.pot
Telekom slovenije
Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

Avtor:
K. M.

Četrtek,
17. 4. 2025,
19.07

Osveženo pred

4 minute

Termometer prikazuje, kako vroč je članek.

Termometer prikaže, kako vroč je članek.

Thermometer Blue 0

Natisni članek

Natisni članek
kampus Florida streljanje

Četrtek, 17. 4. 2025, 19.07

4 minute

Množično streljanje v študentskem kampusu

Avtor:
K. M.

Termometer prikazuje, kako vroč je članek.

Termometer prikaže, kako vroč je članek.

Thermometer Blue 0
Streljanje Florida | Strelski napad v študentskem kampusu univerze na Floridi. | Foto X/@nicksortor

Strelski napad v študentskem kampusu univerze na Floridi.

Foto: X/@nicksortor

Iz študentskega kampusa univerze na Floridi poročajo o množičnem streljanju. Strelski napad je izvedla ena oseba, več ljudi je bilo odpeljanih v bolnišnico Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, je tiskovni predstavnik bolnišnice potrdil za CBS News. Na terenu je policija. Vse prisotne pozivajo, naj poskušajo najti zavetje, naj se držijo stran od vseh oken in vrat ter čakajo na navodila zaposlenih. Več podrobnosti za zdaj ni znanih.

Odjeknilo naj bi več kot trideset strelov.  

Več ljudi je bilo ranjenih in odpeljanih v bolnišnico. 

Evakuacija študentov. 

Split ropar
Novice V Splitu po obračunu s policistkama umrl ropar #foto
Marko Smažil, Hrvaška, policist, umor, Mihaela Berak
Novice Hrvaški policist obsojen na 18 let zapora zaradi umora svojega dekleta
Noč Realme
Novice Moški v bloku ponoči streljal z balkona
kampus Florida streljanje
VEČ NOVIC
Ne spreglejte
Paketi Mobi znižani do 50 %

Paketi Mobi znižani do 50 %

Ne spreglejte akcijske ponudbe za predplačnike: priljubljeni paketi Mobi z zakupljenimi enotami so na voljo po znižani ceni.
Samodejno ustvarjeni podnapisi

Samodejno ustvarjeni podnapisi

Uživajte v televizijskih vsebinah brez komunikacijskih ovir. Za boljšo dostopnost smo dodali samodejne podnapise.
SUPR voznik

SUPR voznik

Preverite ponudbo paketov vožnje SUPR voznik. Samo za člane programa zvestobe Telekoma Slovenije.