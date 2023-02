Najstnica s prvo srečko na lotu zadela glavni dobitek

Juliette Lamour je po poročanju britanskega BBC dejala, da namerava kljub nenadno pridobljenemu nepredstavljivemu bogastvu ostati z nogami trdno na tleh.

Canadian teen, Juliette Lamour won C$48m lotto jackpot on her first try, becoming the youngest ever to win such a big prize.



The university student plans to finish her studies & become a doctor.



"I still can't believe I hit the Gold Ball jackpot on my very first lottery ticket" pic.twitter.com/nDzTSKHoo6