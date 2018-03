Brez poslovnih idej? Začnite rezati milo. #video

Hello everyone, here is a very crunchy compilation. For the first video i removed the microphones foam cover to create a bit of a different sound. If you don’t like crunch, don’t worry i will be doing a Madmattr compilation as well for more smooth cuts 👍 More to come soon! -- 💥 Be sure to Subscribe to my youtube channel for longer videos. Link is in my bio.💥 -- #sandtagious #kineticsand #KineticSandisfying #talisatossell #sandvideo #satisfying #satisfyingvideos #satisfyingvideo #satisfied #satisfaction #sand #relax #sleepaid #asmr #asmrsand #calming #crunchysand #oddlysatisfying

