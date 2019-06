Hrvati trdijo, da takšne razbitine kot pri otoku Vis ni nikjer drugje na svetu

Preview of some images coming from diving B17 wreck at island Vis in Croatia. What an amazing dive and wreck!!! One of the best airplane wrecks in the world. Everything is there, complet structure is intact and in one piece. It is very deep at 70m so visibility is a bit murky, but atmosphere is great. I was lucky to have one of the instructors from dive center go down before us with rebreather and very strong light so I got my key model. #b17flyingfortress #b17 #wreck #airplanewreck #underwaterphotography #underwater #uwphoto #uwphotography #scuba #scubadiving #diving #wreckdiving #nikon #nikond700 #seaandsea #travelphotography #nikonphotography #nationalgeographic @nikoneurope @nikonnl @nikonsrbija @b24_divingcenter @scuba011 #vis #visisland #komiza #adriatic #adriaticsea

