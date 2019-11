Mladi Slovenec pustil šolo, sledil sanjam in spisal zgodovino

Well I guess we won vs SKT and now we are in Paris waiting to play the finals vs FPX. What a crazy year :D . . @lolesports . . #videogames #lolesports #g2esports #worlds2019 #leagueoflegends #finals #competition

