Letos v morju nova jahta presežkov: je lastnik ruski milijarder?

The 142m superyacht OPUS (formerly Project Redwood) by Lürssen nearing completion for her delivery later this year. Designed by Nuvolari Lenard she features accommodations for 36 guests in 20 staterooms and a number of high-end features, such as a sports and diving center on the lower deck, a large swimming pool, two superyacht helipads and a fleet of tenders measuring up to 50'. When delivered, OPUS will take her place among the largest superyachts in the world, most likely ranking in the top 15. Photos by @tomvanoossanen and @superyachttimes

