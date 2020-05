Nevarno početje zvezdniškega kuharja: s kolesom v rdečo luč

Sunday funday 26.2 miles DONE ! thinking about all those charities missing out on today’s london marathon, trust me we will make up for in October especially with my little mascot @oscarjramsay @huubdesign #gosh #gordonandtanaramsayfoundation #returnstronger

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:16am PDT