Kate pokazala slike malega princa

Vojvoda Catherine je objavila slike malega princa Louisa, ki ga nežno poljublja njegova sestra Charlotte. Louis se je rodil pred dvema tednoma.

Dojenček je že šesti pravnuk za kraljico Elizabeto, ki je v soboto dopolnila 92 let. V vrsti za prestol je na petem mestu, za princem Charlesom, princem Williamom, princem Georgeem in princeso Charlotte.

Louis je tretji otrok para, ki že ima štiriletnega sina Georgea in dveletno hčerko Charlotte.

 

