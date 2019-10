Človeški Ken: po številnih posegih mu zdaj razpada nos #video

One of the best pleasures in life is #food which makes memories ! @wkohsamui @whotels loveislove #thailand #kohsamui #burger #burgerlover #beach #whotel #rodrigoalves #dg #travel #loveislove #foodlover #dollface #doll #beauty

A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on Sep 12, 2019 at 2:40am PDT