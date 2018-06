Pet tujcev, ki je podobo Slovenije pripeljalo v domove sto tisočev

The most ridiculous , funky and difficult bicycle race you’ll learn about today ... the Goni Pony Red Bull challenge in Kranjska Gora in Slovenia 🇸🇮. Everyone has this 50 year old style bike, it has one gear , terrible brakes and everyone stylizes it in a fun a creative way. Then for the next 2.5 hours you climb uphill for 12 Km , 3400 ft in altitude with 1000+ other people ! The YouTube video is going to get great ! #ifeelslovenia #tourofslovenia #fightforgreen #cyclingambassadorslovenia #cycling #slovenia #cycle #bicycle #race #gonipony #gonipony2018 #slovenia_ig #bicycles #bicycletouring #bicyclelife #bicycleporn #bicycletrip #bicycleday #bicycletravel #travelbug #solotravel #travelblogger #travelphotography #traveldiary #travellife

A post shared by Alex Chacón (@alexchacon_official) on May 26, 2018 at 10:24am PDT