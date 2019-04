Lindsey Vonn poplačala stare dolgove #video

⚠️Warning if you don’t like the sight of blood don’t swipe right!⚠️ But here’s the scoop...when I crashed this past November I completely tore my LCL (lateral collateral ligament) also known as the FCL. Obviously skiing with a brace this season didn’t go as well as I had hoped. I was waiting to have surgery because I had obligations, such as my fundraiser for my foundation and I didn’t want to let anyone down. So yesterday was a great day for surgery. Unfortunately since I put off surgery I had more damage than expected. I had an additional meniscus tear and needed chondroplasty of my knee cap. Thank you to Dr. LaPrade and the staff at the Steadman clinic for taking such good care of me as always. Medical terms of what I had done-Lcl reconstruction, Lateral meniscectomy, chondroplasty and peroneal nerve neurolysis. 👩‍⚕️ call me Dr Vonn 😜

