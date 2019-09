V serie A si leta 2019 zatiskajo oči pred rasizmom

Cagliari. Again 😡

And not just them

Action, PLEASE



2017: No punishment for racist chanting at Muntari - "couldn’t really be heard"

2018: "No sanction can be brought" for abuse of Matuidi

May: Monkey chants at Kean -"limited relevance to race"

