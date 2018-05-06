RSS
Sir Alex Ferguson še vedno ni izven nevarnosti

Nogometni svet moli za velikana. Ronaldo: Bodi močan, prijatelj moj.

Potem ko je v sobotnih popoldanskih urah nogometni svet stresla novica, da je moral veliki sir Alex Ferguson zaradi možganske krvavitve na nujno operacijo, se je na naslov Manchester Uniteda in Fergiejeve družine usul val najtoplejših sporočil, ki želijo velikanu nogometa kar najhitrejše okrevanje. Nanj ni pozabil prav nihče, kar le govori, kako je velik pečat je v času svojega delovanja v nogometu pustil legendarni Škot.

Na klop Uniteda je sedel 1986 in ga vodil vse do poletja 2013. Osvojil je kar 28 lovorik: 

Čeprav so na uradni strani Manchester Uniteda zapisal, da je operacija potekala brez zapletov, Škot ostaja na intenzivni negi in se še vedno bojuje tudi za svoje življenje. Za zdaj še ni jasno, kakšne posledice bo pustila možganska krvavitev, a to v tem trenutku ni najpomembnejše.

Bolj pomembno je, da se 76-letni legendarni trener izvleče iz najhujšega. Glede na to, kakšen zmagovalec je bil v času njegove trenerske poti, skorajda ni dvoma, da mu ne bi uspelo dobiti tudi ta boj.

Je Alex Ferguson najboljši nogometni trener vseh časov?

  • Da. 100,00%
  • Ne. 0,00%

V to so prepričana tudi velika nogometna imena. Oglasili so se praktično vsi nogometaši Manchester Uniteda, zdajšnji in pretekli, vsi evropski klubi, nanj pa se je spomnil tudi veliki Cristiano Ronaldo, ki mu je bil Fergie v času igranja na Old Traffordu kot oče.

 
 

