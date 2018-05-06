Nogometni svet moli za velikana. Ronaldo: Bodi močan, prijatelj moj.

Na klop Uniteda je sedel 1986 in ga vodil vse do poletja 2013. Osvojil je kar 28 lovorik:

Čeprav so na uradni strani Manchester Uniteda zapisal, da je operacija potekala brez zapletov, Škot ostaja na intenzivni negi in se še vedno bojuje tudi za svoje življenje. Za zdaj še ni jasno, kakšne posledice bo pustila možganska krvavitev, a to v tem trenutku ni najpomembnejše.

Bolj pomembno je, da se 76-letni legendarni trener izvleče iz najhujšega. Glede na to, kakšen zmagovalec je bil v času njegove trenerske poti, skorajda ni dvoma, da mu ne bi uspelo dobiti tudi ta boj.

V to so prepričana tudi velika nogometna imena. Oglasili so se praktično vsi nogometaši Manchester Uniteda, zdajšnji in pretekli, vsi evropski klubi, nanj pa se je spomnil tudi veliki Cristiano Ronaldo, ki mu je bil Fergie v času igranja na Old Traffordu kot oče.

