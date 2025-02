Inter skočil na vrh, Bijol in Lovrić po bizarnem vložku do zmage

Lorenzo Lucca ni želel prepustiti 11-metrovke kapetanu Thauvinu:

I’ve seen arguments over penalties, but this is definitely the worst one.



Even Lecce players try to take the ball away from Lorenzo Lucca, who still shamelessly takes it even when the coach told him it should be Thauvin

🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/c3UlXMXJpU