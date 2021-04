Trije oboroženi možje so približno ob petih zjutraj vdrli v Smallingovo hišo in Angleža prisilili k odprtju sefa. Odnesli so tri dragocene ure, dragulje in približno 300 evrov v gotovini.

😔 We are all deeply saddened to hear about what has happened with Chris Smalling and his family.



🙏 Our thoughts are with Chris, Sam & baby Leo at this time. pic.twitter.com/7lppIPZAn2