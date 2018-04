Grški milijonar, ki se požvižga na kazni in plačuje najdražje "vstopnice"

Malaga fans had raised these in a home game few years ago ...i fully support them. P.S. 60+60+120+180 if you carry on sanctioning me you might even cover the deficit of the loss making organisation you are c.e.o of ! 💵💴💶💷

A post shared by dimitris giannakopoulos (@dpg7000) on Apr 21, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT