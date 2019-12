Dončićev sanjski večer: zmaga nad vzornikom in poteza, ki je statistika ne beleži

#ThisIsWhyWePlay



Before today's game, @luka7doncic met Kris, a toddler from Slovenia that was diagnosed with the rare genetic disease 1 spinal muscular atrophy. Luka & fellow Slovenians helped raise over $2.2 million for treatment. @townbrad's story: https://t.co/nSck2G2AJu pic.twitter.com/VzVDEX1nl9