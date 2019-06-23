Live: who will get the last stage and the red jersey? #video

Cyclists will today do the last 167,5 kilometers of the 26thTour of Slovenia. Stage start is in Trebnje, finish in Novo mesto. We’re expecting a sprint finish. Green, blue and white jerseys already have new owners, but the race for red one is still open. Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) will try to get it for sure. Race leaders Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) has just two points more than Mezgec, which means that Luka should take it if everything goes as planed.

Intermediate sprint - Ivančna Gorica (31,1 km):

1. Umberto Marengo (Ita/Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM)

2. Charles Planet (Fra, Novo Nordisk)

3. Przemysław Kasperkiewicz (Pol/Delko–Marseille Provence)

11:50: Mezgec’s team Mitchelton-Scott is now in the front row of the main peloton. Lead is now just under four seconds.

11:42, 25 km: Gap of the break is already at 4:10.

11:38, 22 km: Main group is very slow, leaders are already 4 minutes ahead. Race management has issued warning about the roads – there is water and mud in some areas due to the rain & storms.

11:30, 17 km: Finally! Przemysław Kasperkiewicz (Pol/Delko–Marseille Provence), Žiga Horvat (Slo/Adria Mobil), Charles Planet (Fra, Novo Nordisk) and Umberto Marengo (Ita/Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM) are in the proper break. They are one minute and a half ahead of the peloton.

11:25: It’s not over yet. Žiga Horvat (Slo/Adria Mobil) also jumped, but the gap is very small.

11:15: Two more cyclists are out of the breakaway - Luka Lakota (Slo/Team Slovenia) & Aljaž Prah (Slo/Ljubljana Gusto Santic). The eight remaining cyclists are only 15 seconds ahead now. Sebastian Schönberger (Avt/Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM) won the premium intermediate sprint in Čatež.

🇸🇮 Tour of Slovenia 🌧️ Pouring rain also on the start ☔ Riders getting used to it 😆 #RideAsOne #BAHRAINMERIDA🇧🇭 Objavil/a Team Bahrain Merida dne Nedelja, 23. junij 2019

11:13: Joonas Henttala (Fin/Novo Nordisk) has fell out od the break. Rest of 10 riders can create a big gap, peloton is keeping them at 20 seconds.

11:07: Just like predicted – the breakaway has happened. 11 cyclists are in the escape: Luka Lakota (Slo/Team Slovenia), Przemysław Kasperkiewicz (Pol/Delko–Marseille Provence), Juraj Sagan (Svk/BORA-Hansgrohe), Rasmus Tiller (Nor/Dimension Data), Sebastian Schönberger (Avt/Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM), Joonas Henttala (Fin/Novo Nordisk), Joan Bou Company (Spa/Nippo-Vini Fantini), Domen Novak (Slo/Bahrain-Merida), Florian Kierner (Avt/Felbermayr - Simplon Wels), Aljaž Prah (Slo/Ljubljana Gusto Santic) &Žiga Horvat (Slo/Adria Mobil). They have a lead of 30 seconds.

11:03: Cyclists passed 0 km mark. Like every day we already have first attacks and breakaway attempts.

10:55: Cyclists are still behind the race vehicle, the race will start soon. Weather is not good, it’s raining again.

10:50: The final stage of 26thTour of Slovenia has started. 111 cyclists are on the start of the stage, but Pascal Ackerman is not among them. He’s not feeling OK.

🇸🇮 #TourOfSlovenia



Unfortunately, @Ackes171 has fallen sick and, after discussions with the team doctor and trainer, he will not be taking part in today's stage. Get well soon, Pascal! pic.twitter.com/7VnpaTA7fM — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) June 23, 2019

Start - Trebnje

Cyclist will also have to pass two 3rdcategory mountain finishes today – Brezje and Vahta. There are still 30 kilometers after the last climb to Novo mesto, this year we’ll only see one loop around the city center and finish. Race starts in Trebnje at 10:50.

3D-predstavitev 5. etape

Profil 5. etape: