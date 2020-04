Igralec v kriznih časih v domačem mestu deli tople obroke

Restaurant and healthcare workers need our help right now. For the rest of this month I will support by donating daily catered meals to frontline staff workers and healthcare heroes in Newark. Today I joined @marcuscooks and @chefjoseandres @WCKitchen in launch of the #newarkworkingkitchens . I grew up with a firsthand view of the food economy in Newark because my dad worked at a food bank and my family had a small catering business. I see how this crisis has deeply challenged my hometown. And so, I’m proud that this partnership not only sustains restaurants through catering orders for people in need, but it also feeds workers going out everyday in spite of this crisis. This will be a long recovery for Newark's black residents in particular, so thank you to @Audible for your $1 million / 100,000 meal commitment and also to all Newark businesses, restaurants and nonprofits involved. #chefsforamerica

