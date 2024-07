"Sistemi zračne obrambe so uničili 14 brezpilotnih letalnikov nad Krasnodarjem, 26 nad Zaporožjem in deset nad Rostovom," je po poročanju francoske tiskovne agencije AFP na Telegramu zapisalo rusko obrambno ministrstvo.

Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar) Russia was greeted last night! For what i can understand a power station was destroyed and residential buildings were damaged during the fall of debris!!!! Slava Ukraini, Heroyam Slava and to dust with the mordorian empire!!! pic.twitter.com/M1jB7ffnb2