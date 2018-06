Trump: Imam vse pravice, da se pomilostim

"Kot so dejali že številni pravni strokovnjaki, imam vsakršno pravico, da se pomilostim. Ampak zakaj bi to storil, če nisem ničesar zagrešil?" je na družbenem omrežju Twitter zapisal Donald Trump.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!