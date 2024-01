❗🔥🇺🇸 - More images from the massive fire that ripped through the Feather Crest chicken farm in Kurten, Texas.



MPS Egg Farms purchased Feather Crest Farms in 2020, a Texas-based egg producer with two farms in Kurten and Center, Texas.



The acquisition expanded MPS Egg Farms'… pic.twitter.com/57iPJ3Ixmn