Tesli napovedali bankrot, odgovorili so z rekordom

Tesli so pred dobrim tednom finančniki napovedali skorajšnji bankrot, tudi Elon Musk pa se je na 1. april pošalil z novico, da je Tesla bankrotirala.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



