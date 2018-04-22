Umrl zvezdnik Verne Troyer

Soigralci so Verna Troyerja poznali kot dobrosrčneža, ki je vedno želel nasmejati vse okoli sebe. Vrhunec kariere je Troyer doživel z vlogo zlobnega Mini Jaz oz. Mini Me v filmih Austin Powers in Austin Powers: vohun ki me je nategnil. Zaigral je tudi v filmu Harry Potter in kamen modrosti. Foto: Reuters

Vzroka smrti njegovi agenti, ki upravljajo z omenjenimi računi na spletnih družbenih omrežjih, niso razkrili. So pa napisali, da se je igralec, ki je bil visok le 81 centimetrov, "v zadnjem času boril z neprijetnostmi" in da se je dal tudi krstiti.

Že dlje časa zdravstvene težave

"V zadnjih letih se je boril in zmagal, boril in zmagal, boril še malo, žal pa je bilo zdaj preveč," so zapisali na Instagramu. "Depresija in samomor sta zelo resni vprašanji. Nikoli ne veš, kakšno bitko nekdo bije v sebi. Bodite prijazni drug z drugim. In vedite, nikoli ni prepozno, da zaprosiš za pomoč," so dodali.

Trevor je bil sicer v začetku meseca tudi v bolnišnici. Vzrok ni znan. Je pa igralec pred letom, ko je bil prav tako v bolnišnici, potarnal zaradi težav z alkoholom.

Po poročanju portala Blast so Troyerja pred letom sprejeli tudi na kliniko za odvajanje od alkohola in kasneje je to potrdil tudi z zapisom na Instagramu, kjer je napisal, da boj ni vedno lahek, da pa ima voljo, da ga nadaljuje.

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Vrhunec kariere z zlobnim likom v filmu Mini Jaz

Eden najmanjših igralcev na svetu, ki je nehal rasti zaradi genske napake, ki povzroča pritlikavost, je v svet filma prvič vstopil kot dvojnik v filmu Trije lopovi in potepin (Baby's Day Out) leta 1994. Vrhunec je doživel z vlogo zlobnega Mini Jaz oz. Mini Me v filmih Austin Powers in Austin Powers: vohun ki me je nategnil. Zaigral je tudi goblina Griphooka v filmu Harry Potter in kamen modrosti.

Njegov soigralec v Austinu Powersu Mike Myers se je že odzval, da ga bodo zelo pogrešali. "To je žalosten dan, vendar upam, da je zdaj na boljšem kraju," je sporočil Myers.

Na družbenih omrežjih se ga spominjajo tudi zvezdniki

"Hvala, ker si nas tako nasmejal!" je najpogostejši zapis, ki ga lahko preberemo v objavah na družbenih omrežjih. Tudi zvezdniki so igralca poznali kot človeka z velikim srcem.

Thank you, Verne Troyer, for giving us big laughs. pic.twitter.com/nCuZEvdyNk — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) April 21, 2018

Thanks for all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support, @VerneTroyer; I will always be a big fan, and it was a huge honor when you bought my used shoes and skateboard at our @THF auction. pic.twitter.com/hv1F2LLpjd — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 21, 2018

I am absolutely heartbroken.. Verne was truly a beautiful soul. So humble. Every time I got to work with him was truly a huge honor. I don’t even know what to say. He was a legend. Rest easy my friend. You will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/aOOzHTg95H — Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) April 21, 2018