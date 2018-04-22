Umrl zvezdnik Verne Troyer
Umrl je ameriški igralec Verne Troyer, najbolj znan po vlogi Mini Jaz oz. Mini Me v filmih o Austinu Powersu, je objavljeno na njegovih uradnih računih na spletnih družbenih omrežjih. Star je bil 49 let.
Vzroka smrti njegovi agenti, ki upravljajo z omenjenimi računi na spletnih družbenih omrežjih, niso razkrili. So pa napisali, da se je igralec, ki je bil visok le 81 centimetrov, "v zadnjem času boril z neprijetnostmi" in da se je dal tudi krstiti.
Že dlje časa zdravstvene težave
"V zadnjih letih se je boril in zmagal, boril in zmagal, boril še malo, žal pa je bilo zdaj preveč," so zapisali na Instagramu. "Depresija in samomor sta zelo resni vprašanji. Nikoli ne veš, kakšno bitko nekdo bije v sebi. Bodite prijazni drug z drugim. In vedite, nikoli ni prepozno, da zaprosiš za pomoč," so dodali.
Trevor je bil sicer v začetku meseca tudi v bolnišnici. Vzrok ni znan. Je pa igralec pred letom, ko je bil prav tako v bolnišnici, potarnal zaradi težav z alkoholom.
Po poročanju portala Blast so Troyerja pred letom sprejeli tudi na kliniko za odvajanje od alkohola in kasneje je to potrdil tudi z zapisom na Instagramu, kjer je napisal, da boj ni vedno lahek, da pa ima voljo, da ga nadaljuje.
Vrhunec kariere z zlobnim likom v filmu Mini Jaz
Eden najmanjših igralcev na svetu, ki je nehal rasti zaradi genske napake, ki povzroča pritlikavost, je v svet filma prvič vstopil kot dvojnik v filmu Trije lopovi in potepin (Baby's Day Out) leta 1994. Vrhunec je doživel z vlogo zlobnega Mini Jaz oz. Mini Me v filmih Austin Powers in Austin Powers: vohun ki me je nategnil. Zaigral je tudi goblina Griphooka v filmu Harry Potter in kamen modrosti.
Njegov soigralec v Austinu Powersu Mike Myers se je že odzval, da ga bodo zelo pogrešali. "To je žalosten dan, vendar upam, da je zdaj na boljšem kraju," je sporočil Myers.
Na družbenih omrežjih se ga spominjajo tudi zvezdniki
"Hvala, ker si nas tako nasmejal!" je najpogostejši zapis, ki ga lahko preberemo v objavah na družbenih omrežjih. Tudi zvezdniki so igralca poznali kot človeka z velikim srcem.
Thank you, Verne Troyer, for giving us big laughs. pic.twitter.com/nCuZEvdyNk— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) April 21, 2018
Thanks for all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support, @VerneTroyer; I will always be a big fan, and it was a huge honor when you bought my used shoes and skateboard at our @THF auction. pic.twitter.com/hv1F2LLpjd— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 21, 2018
I am absolutely heartbroken.. Verne was truly a beautiful soul. So humble. Every time I got to work with him was truly a huge honor. I don’t even know what to say. He was a legend. Rest easy my friend. You will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/aOOzHTg95H— Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) April 21, 2018
So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.
Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.
He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing.
Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.
Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.
During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.
Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
