Potetovirana zvezda Instagrama na begu pred roko pravice #foto

I’ve been tattooed on kitchen tables, couches, penthouses of casinos. I’ve been tattooed on a 18 story balcony over looking Bondi Beach. I’ve been tattooed by the best people and also the worst. I’ve met so many amazing souls throughout my journeys but also met some regrettable ones. Every tattoo not only has some meaning to it no matter how small it may be, but also an amazing story to go along with it. I’m so happy I’ve been able to share my accomplishments and struggles with you all, and I hope that you all continue to join me throughout my journey. 🖤

