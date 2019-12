Naslovnico ženske revije prvič v 35 letih krasi – moški #video

First Openly HIV Positive & Openly Non-Binary Cover Star for @cosmopolitanuk - This moment means so much to me. I grew up loving magazines, reading the stories & looking at the beautiful images. I also grew up in a time where HIV stigma was huge & the fear was pervasive and immediate for anyone as soon as they came out. Being asked to do this cover & doing this cover is bigger than anything I could’ve ever imagined when I started. For so many people who, like me, thought their lives would never feel anything besides disconnection and despair this is a milestone I want to celebrate with them. We are deserving of love & celebration. Abuse survivors, People of Color, HIV positive people, and every marginalized community deserves to be seen and celebrated & to be seen and celebrated like this is 😭. To other people especially young people out there keep going, the sky is the limit. 📸 @rachell_photo Hair @mrjasonhogan makeup @pattymacaker

