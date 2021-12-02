Štuhčeva in tekmice tudi brez četrtkovega treninga

Organizatorjem tekem v Lake Louisu še naprej nagaja vreme. Težave so imeli že pretekli teden, ko so zaradi obilnih snežnih padavin odpovedali tako moški smuk kot superveleslalom, zdaj pa se zapleta tudi pri izvedbi ženskega programa.

Potem ko so v sredo trening smuka odpovedali zaradi napovedanega sneženja, za današnjo odpoved ni bilo krivo sneženje, pač pa višje temperature. Da bi lahko ustrezno pripravili smukaško progo za petkovo tekmo, so smučarkam prižgali novo rdečo luč za trening.

Vremenska napoved za prihodnje dni je ugodnejša, tako da so v Lake Louisu optimistični, da jim bo uspelo izpeljati vse tri načrtovane preizkušnje. V petek in soboto sta predvidena smuka (20.30), v nedeljo še superveleslalom (18.30).

Na štartni listi petkove preizkušnje sta dve Slovenki: Ilka Štuhec in Maruša Ferk.

The third and last official training of women's downhill scheduled on the Men's Olympic track in Lake Louise has also been canceled by the International Federation. But if the test on Tuesday had been canceled due to the heavy snowfall of the night, the one on Thursday did not take place both for the rise in temperatures and to allow the organizers to fix the race track.A form of precaution to work the slopes in the best possible way, since the test required by regulation so that you can run, had already been carried out on Tuesday.

However, optimism transpires in view of the three days of official competitions which include two descents on Friday 3 December and Saturday 4 December (always at 20.30), followed by a supergiant on Sunday 5 December at 18.30: the weather forecasts speak of an improvement for the weekend, which should allow the entire program to run smoothly