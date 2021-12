Mikaela Shiffrin bo tako izpustila obe tekmi v Lienzu, kjer se med količke po poškodbi vrača Tina Robnik.

👋, I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YxZnwWP6f1