Mali Kris dobil posebno povabilo #foto

Just b4 @MiamiHEAT v @LAClippers, @Goran_Dragic met a 2-yr-old Slovenian Kris with a rare muscular disorder for whom he and many #Slovenian sportsmen, inc. @luka7doncic, raised mios $ for life-saving gene therapy. Kris' mum thanked #TheDragon for all his charitable work for kids! pic.twitter.com/RKMGY47087