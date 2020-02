Slovenski reprezentant skoraj ves EP odigral z zlomljeno roko

Obviously the injury was not so innocent. I played on EHF Euro 2020 with a broken right hand. Everything for my country and national team right?🤷🏻‍♂️🇸🇮 Operation ✅ Now it’s time for recovery💪🏼 Thank you @vidko and @dr.roussanne

A post shared by Darko Cingesar (@cingi13) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:03am PST