Fellaini ozdravel, a ostaja v karanteni na Kitajskem

The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my Club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there. The hardest part is behind me! Let's keep fighting, it's important!❤️❤️❤️ @lunengtaishan

A post shared by Marouane Fellaini (@fellaini) on Apr 14, 2020 at 4:32am PDT