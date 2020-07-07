RSS
Angleško prvenstvo, 34. krog

Delitev točk v Londonu, hud boj za ligo prvakov se nadaljuje

0,05

termometer

Avtor: Š. L.
Jamie Vardy, Leicester, Arsenal
Jamie Vardy je zadel še 22. v tej sezoni. Foto: Reuters

V premier ligi se nadaljuje zgoščen ritem tekem. Za uvod v 34. krog je Chelsea vknjižil pomembno zmago proti Crystal Palacu (3:2), derbi Arsenala in Leicesterja pa se je končal brez zmagovalca (1:1). V polno sta zadela najboljša strelca lige, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Jamie Vardy. Manchester City bo v sredo gostil Newcastle, prvak Liverpool se bo mudil pri Brightonu, Manchester United pa bo v četrtek na delu pri Aston Villi.

Watford je v obračunu začelja vknjižil pomembno zmago proti zadnjemu Norwichu. S škarjicami je tekmo odločil Danny Welbeck, ki je mojstrsko zadel.

Danny Welbeck je mojstrsko zadel. Danny Welbeck je mojstrsko zadel. Foto: Reuters

Angleško prvenstvo, 34. krog:

Torek, 7. julij:
Crystal Palace : Chelsea 2:3 (1:2)
Zaha 34., Benteke 72.; Giroud 6., Pulisic 27., Abraham 71.

Watford : Norwich 2:1 (1:1)
Dawson 10., Welbeck 55.; Buendia 4.

Arsenal : Leicester 1:1 (1:0)
Aubameyang 21.; Vardy 85. R. K.: Nketiah 75./Arsenal

Sreda, 8. julij:
19.00 Manchester City – Newcastle
19.00 Sheffield United – Wolves
19.00 West Ham – Burnley
21.15 Brighton – Liverpool

Četrtek, 9. julij:
19.00 Bournemouth – Tottenham
19.00 Everton – Southampton
21.15 Aston Villa – Manchester United

Lestvica:

1. Liverpool 33 tekem - 89 točk
2. Manchester City 33 - 66
3. Chelsea 34 - 60
4. Leicester City 34 - 59
5. Manchester United 33 - 55
6. Wolverhampton 33 - 52
7. Arsenal 34 - 50
8. Tottenham 33 - 48
9. Sheffield United 33 - 48
10. Burnley 33 - 46
11. Everton 33 - 44
12. Newcastle 33 - 43
13. Southampton 33 - 43
14. Crystal Palace 34 - 42
15. Brighton 33 - 36
16. West Ham 33 - 31
17. Watford 34 - 31
18. Aston Villa 33 - 27
19. Bournemouth 33 - 27
20. Norwich 34 - 21

Najboljši strelci:

22 − Vardy (Leicester),
20 - Aubameyang (Arsenal), 
18 - Ings (Southampton), 
17 − Salah (Liverpool),
16 − Agüero (Man City), Mane (Liverpool), 
15 − Jimenez (Wolves), Martial (Man United), Rashford (Man United),
14 − Abraham (Chelsea)
...

