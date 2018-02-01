Vse rubrike
Rasual Butler (1979-2018) in Leah LaBelle (1986-2018)

Liga NBA zavita v črno, priljubljeni par umrl v nesreči

Nekdanji košarkar severnoameriške lige NBA Rasual Butler in njegova žena, pevka Leah LaBelle sta tik pred zoro izgubila življenji v prometni nesreči. Policija je sporočila, da sta oba umrla na kraju dogodka, potem ko je ob približno pol treh zjutraj Butler izgubil nadzor na vozilom v predmestju Los Angelesa in je avto večkrat prevrnilo.

38-letni Rasual Butler je kariero v ligi NBA začel leta 2002 pri ekipi Miami Heat, za katero zdaj igra tudi slovenski košarkar Goran Dragić. Nato je med letoma 2002 in 2016 igral še za Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards in Spurs.

Njegova žena, 31-letna v Kanadi rojena pevka Leah LaBelle, je leta 2004 nastopala v resničnostnem šovu American Idol. Živela sta v Studio Cityju.

Iz njegovih nekdanjih moštev NBA so ob tragičnem dogodku že izrazili sožalje in obžalovanje ob smrti "enega največjih vzornikov v prvenstvu NBA".

