sobota, 22. 6. 2019; 11.15 Osveženo: 2 minuti
TOUR OF SLOVENIA, 4TH STAGE (NOVA GORICA – AJDOVŠČINA, 153,9 KM)

Live: who will win Tour of Slovenia? #video

Avtorji: Sportal, Grega Stopar
Foto: Jaka Lopatič

Cyclists on the Tour of Slovenia are ahead of the decisive stage of Tour of Slovenia. Stage has started in Nova Gorica, finish will be 153,9 km later in Ajdovščina. There are four mountain finishes ahead of the cyclists, including first category climb to Predmeja, followed by descent to finish in Ajdovščina.

11:25: Group is carefully riding together. Roads are very slippery in the rainy conditions and nobody wants to risk it.

11:20, 10 km: Five riders managed to pull off, but the gap was not big enough. Peloton is just too fast right now.

11:15, 8 km: No successful breakaway so far, cyclists are still together.

11:10: Cyclists have crossed 0 km mark in Solkan, the race has started for real. We’re already used to attacks, who will make it in the break today?

Decisive 4thstage has begun, weather conditions are not promising:

11:01: 119 cyclists are on the start of hardest stage of the Slovenian tour, 10 less than on Wednesday. Weather will not play in the favor of cyclists today, looks like we’ll have rain all day long.

11:00: We’re off. The decisive stage of 26thTour of Slovenia has begun. Green jersey is on the shoulders of Italian Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

Start - Nova Gorica

Start of the fourth stage will take place on Kidričeva Street in Nova Gorica, while the stage itself is very hard and interesting. Cyclist will visit Goriška Brda in the first part, then go to Kras and finished in Vipava Valley and Predmeja – the highest point of 2019 tour.

Only first category climb on this years race is nine kilometers long with average incline of eight degrees. Three climbs before that are not to be underestimate as well.

3D route of the 4thstage from Nova Gorica to Ajdovščina – 153,9 km:

Italian is defending the leaders jersey

Italian Diego Ulissi is in the green jersey after three days of racing. He won third stage with finish in Idrija and took over the overall lead. Best Slovenian is Tadej Pogačar in sixth place, Jan Polanc is sevents, Luka Mezgec tenth and Grega Bole 11th.

