Španca srečna, da sta preživela Nizozemsko. "Bolje, da ne rečem nič več."

Iz ekipe Israel - Premier Tech so sporočili, da je 35-letni Kanadčan v nedeljskem padcu utrpel pretres možganov ter nekaj odrgnin, k sreči pa nobenih zlomov.

🩺 Medical update: Mike Woods We are pleased to report that scans confirmed @rusty_woods did not sustain any acute fractures in the crash. Mike did sustain a concussion, and multiple abrasions which have been treated (1/2). #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/g6sn2sheFS

Steff Cras jo je skupil huje, zlomil si je desni komolec in prst na levi roki.

Medical update: following his crash in La Vuelta, @SteffCras was taken to the hospital for examination. He has broken his right elbow and scaphoid and left little finger. The team is sad to see him leave the race and wishes him a speedy recovery.