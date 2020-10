Roglič potrdil težko pričakovano novico: Odhajam na Vuelto!

Enjoying some nice weather before going to @lavuelta 🌞😁🤩 How was your day? 🤘 #cyclinglife #cyclisme #cyclinglife @jumbovisma_road #samenwinnen @agu_cc #everydayriding @bianchibicycles #ridebianchi

A post shared by Primoz Roglic (@primozroglic) on Oct 13, 2020 at 10:48am PDT