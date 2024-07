Policija aretirala navijača, ki je v Pogačarja in Vingegaarda metal čips

Absolutely DISGUSTING behaviour. 😡



This so-called fan threw chips in @TamauPogi's face as the @TeamEmiratesUAE star powered his way to the finish. 👎



TDF 2024 | @SBS & @SBSOnDemand | June 29 - July 21#SBSTDF | #couchpeloton | #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/qSjQ2FuAeG