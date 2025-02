Etapa Gauduju, ki je strl Yatesa, slovo Ravbarja, ki ga mučijo želodčne težave

🏆 Where on earth did David Gaudu find that extra kick in last 150 m? #TourofOman



Gaudu after ⛰️🏁 Covadonga stage of 2024 Vuelta: "I had been looking for such feelings on a climb for a very long time.[…] It's what drives me & what I had missed hugely."pic.twitter.com/Ds9JBktXp8