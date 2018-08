Gregor Vezonik: bodoči kineziolog, ki tekmuje s svojimi vzorniki #intervju

A message to the kid that answered “I will be a professional climber” to a question where do you see yourself in 10 years about ten years ago. Thank you! Thank you for looking up to the greats of the sport! Thank you for believing! Thank you for never giving up! Thank you for the years of training! Thank you for the vision! Yesterday I stood on the podium of a world cup with a gold medal around my neck. I WON A WORLD CUP! Is that crazy or what?? I once read a line “work until your idols become your rivals” and with a packed field of the strongest climbers in the world, yesterday this line became a reality. I’ve achieved my childhood dreams. And to the person laughing at my answer ten years ago.. “Haha, you were wrong”. One last thing. I cried like a baby infront of 5000 people, that’s a first too 😅 #dreams

A post shared by Gregor Vezonik (@gregorvezonik) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:03am PDT