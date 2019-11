V boj brez preračunavanja, novo ime v reprezentanci

"Hey Krudi, what's up with Toulouse?" was the most common sentence I got from my friends in last month. A bit awkward moments because at some points I didn't know how much I care about it. Well, I could still climb outside, but since this might be my last chance to make Olympics, I'm glad that I finally got an official invitation for Toulouse. No matter whose fault it was, I'm glad it's finally over 😁. 📸: @vladek_zumr • @ocun.climbing @scarpaspa @vibram

A post shared by Jernej Kruder (@kruderjernej) on Nov 21, 2019 at 12:40pm PST