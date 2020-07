Ne boste verjeli, za koliko je prodala preznojene nogavice #video

All weighed in 117lbs (53.2kg), hard part done, rehydrated and refuelled. Skull smashing time tomorrow 😈😈 Can’t wait to get in there and do what I love. #BashB!tches 💪🏼😆 . . . #BlondeBomber #WeighIn #GirlsWhoBox #SexyInRed #RedLingerie #PrettyGirlsCanFightToo #Blonde #DropBombs #EmpireBoxing #SplitT

A post shared by Blonde Bomber 🥊💣💁🏼‍♀️ (@ebanie_bridges) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:34pm PST